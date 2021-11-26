State holds free fishing days this weekend The Astorian Nov 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Friday and Saturday.The state will not require fishing licenses or tags.Other regulations still apply, including closures and bag limits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Regulation Fishing License Fishing Limit Bag Oregon Crab Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictTwo virus deaths reported in countyObituary: Larry PetersenWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Riverfront hotel project moves forwardDeaths: Nov. 23, 2021Deaths: Nov. 25, 2021Obituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports