The state Department of Revenue will hold a meeting from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center to inform business taxpayers and professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new corporate activity tax.
“We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date,” said Nia Ray, director of the state Department of Revenue.
The meeting will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules. The department does not provide tax advice, but will answer questions about and share input on the rules and how they apply broadly to various business scenarios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.