Bend shooting
A memorial with flowers and kind notes sat outside a Safeway in Bend, where a gunman fatally shot two people in late August before killing himself.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

With mass shootings and other gun violence driving fears about public safety, voters in Oregon will have a chance in November to strengthen the state’s gun control laws.

Measure 114 would require anyone purchasing a gun to apply for a permit, complete a background check and pass a safety training course. The measure would also prohibit ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

