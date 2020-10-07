State House candidates Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and Suzanne Weber faced off at Clatsop Community College in Astoria during an election forum Tuesday night with different visions on taxes and spending.
Their differences emerged when the candidates were asked about restructuring Oregon’s tax system.
The issue has taken on significance given the state Legislature’s passage last year of the Student Success Act, a corporate activity tax on large companies estimated to add $1 billion a year in education funding. As of January, businesses with taxable activity of more than $1 million must pay $250, plus 0.57% of gross receipts after crossing the threshold.
Weber, a Republican who serves as the mayor of Tillamook, said Oregon has a problem with spending rather than with revenue, calling the corporate activity tax a glorified sales tax that has caused anger and anxiety and needs to be overhauled.
“We need to look at the structure of that, and how that is impacting small business, and how that is impacting everyday buyers,” she said.
Weber said a restructure of the tax system also needs to guarantee enough money for education.
Boothe-Schmidt, a Democrat who supports the Student Success Act, argued that it’s time to look at how to make large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
“I think it’s very important that our large corporations are paying the same as what our small businesses are,” said Boothe-Schmidt, the co-owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria who serves on the Sunset Empire Transportation District board . “As a small business owner, I pay my fair share in taxes. I can’t afford the accountants to look for loopholes for me like they do (for) big corporations.”
The candidates were asked their opinion on a November ballot measure to make Clatsop County a Second Amendment sanctuary, which would prohibit county resources from being used to enforce local, state and federal gun laws. Sheriff Matt Phillips has come out in opposition to the measure, arguing it is unconstitutional and could face legal challenges if approved.
Weber, who did not answer whether she supported the sanctuary measure, called herself a gun advocate and said people need more education on the effects of the measure.
Boothe-Schmidt, describing her family’s hunting background in Eastern Oregon, said she supports responsible gun ownership but opposes the ballot measure.
“I feel it is important that we have our background checks to make sure that somebody that may hurt themselves or somebody else does not have a weapon,” she said. “I also believe in red-flag laws for domestic violence.”
Both candidates talked about the need for improved emergency planning for wildfires and a large Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
Neither candidate directly touched on cap-and-trade legislation that has dominated the last two sessions in Salem and led to Republican walkouts, although Boothe-Schmidt made an indirect reference.
“You need to reach out to all stakeholders, talk to folks about all the issues you’re going to be looking at and you stay at that table until you come up with a solution,” she said. “You do not get up and leave.”
The candidates are campaigning to replace Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, who chose not to run for reelection in House District 32. The district covers Clatsop and parts of Tillamook and Washington counties.
The forum, moderated by Christopher Breitmeyer, the college president, was a collaboration by the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch, Clatsop Community College, The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.
