The race between Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and Suzanne Weber in state House District 32 has taken an especially partisan tone amid the backdrop of one of the most divisive presidential elections in U.S. history.
Boothe-Schmidt, a retired trial assistant and owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria, has cast herself as a fair-minded former union bargainer and representative for small businesses and working families. The Democrat has argued in mailers that Weber is “no different than the radical Republicans who want to interfere in a woman’s personal medical decisions.”
Weber, the mayor of Tillamook, has described herself as the candidate trying to bring the North Coast’s brand of rural common sense to Salem. Her Republican campaign has characterized Boothe-Schmidt as a tool of urban liberals who support sales taxes and defunding law enforcement.
Boothe-Schmidt, as of Monday, had gathered more than $455,000 in campaign contributions. Of that, more than $250,000 was through noncash, in-kind donations of goods, services and volunteer time by union members and Democratic supporters.
Weber’s campaign had raised more than $400,000 as of Monday, including more than $287,000 in cash and $113,000 through noncash donations, almost all of them through House Republican-backed Evergreen Oregon PAC.
Boothe-Schmidt has defended herself from accusations of being tied to liberal elites, arguing her support comes from a diverse local coalition. At the same time, she has taken aim at Weber’s backing by out-of-state corporations like Fred Meyer owner Kroger, Albertsons Companies, Rite Aid, Anheuser-Busch Companies and Chevron.
Weber has countered that her corporate support is indicative of the feelings of local employees. She pointed to the $3,500 she received from Koch Industries, which owns the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill. United Steelworkers, representing the millworkers, has backed Weber.
“I wouldn’t say that that is big business supporting me,” Weber said of Koch Industries. “I’d say that’s the people of Wauna Mill supporting me.”
Cap and trade
Cap-and-trade bills proposed to curb Oregon’s emissions and combat climate change have dominated the past two legislative sessions, leading to walkouts by Republicans to avoid voting. Much of Weber’s campaign has been powered by regional advocacy groups like #TimberUnity, which opposes such legislation.
Weber argues that climate change is bigger than Oregon and demands a more national and global solution. She was noncommittal on whether she would join Republicans in another walkout.
“I cannot say that, philosophically, I would fall on the sword for any political ideal,” she said. “I have to be able to know all of the conditions, the ramifications of what’s going to be happening.”
Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, who chose not to run for reelection, supported cap and trade and was the target of a recall drive by #TimberUnity. Boothe-Schmidt has said she would seek compromise on the divisive issue but has not indicated how she would have voted.
“If a new proposal comes forward, I will study it closely and reach out to stakeholders from all political spectrums in the district to make a decision based on what it would mean for the North Coast,” she said in a written statement in response to questions from The Astorian.
The candidates have split on the corporate activity tax to finance the Student Success Act. The tax is intended to add an estimated $1 billion a year in funding to help improve the state’s chronically poor graduation rates.
Boothe-Schmidt, who supports the tax, has sounded alarm bells, claiming Weber wants to take education funding away and calling on corporations to pay their fair share like small businesses.
“There are billions of dollars in tax breaks on the books in Salem, and many of those loopholes primarily benefit large, out-of-state corporations that rake in major profits by doing business in Oregon,” she wrote. “I believe we need to take a closer look at these loopholes to make sure that our tax dollars aren’t subsidizing giveaways to large, out-of-state corporations who are turning a profit off of Oregonians.”
Weber, a retired teacher, has called education funding her top priority. But she has also favored an overhaul of the corporate activity tax, which she and other critics refer to as a hidden sales tax affecting small businesses and passing costs onto consumers.
“When you look at high-ticket-item stores, like appliance stores, furniture stores and lumberyards, those are our small businesses, and our small businesses are paying that tax,” she said. “It’s not Nike and Intel, who had the money and the forethought to be able to go to Salem and fight the tax.”
Attack ads
Both candidates have complained about the tone and what they consider factual inaccuracies in campaign mailers.
Boothe-Schmidt called mailers suggesting she would defund police dishonest.
“My opponent knows it’s dishonest and continues spreading these lies,” she wrote. “These are the sorts of mudslinging political tactics we’ve come to expect from national campaigns, but Oregonians deserve better than that.”
Weber has denied allegations from Boothe-Schmidt’s campaign that she would discriminate against the LGBTQ community.
“That is so far off the charts that it’s ridiculous,” she said. “No. 1, it’s illegal. And No. 2, it’s unconscionably immoral to even think that I would do something like that.”
(1) comment
Your reporter went to all lengths to reassure your readers that his article wasn't biased towards or against either candidate. If he had dug deeper he would have discovered that Suzanne Weber's campaign has been using negative images of Debbie Boothe-Schmidt in videos on CNN and Huffington Post, both reliably liberal outlets. Weber prefers to display herself as a traditional "grandmother" as opposed to Boothe-Schmidt as an untrustworthy and unlikeable individual. And she refuses to identify herself as a Republican. Apparently she hopes that Dist. 32 voters will be blind to that fact. Recently her campaign mailings have described her as being endorsed by the Oregon Independent Party (true). But still not a Republican?
