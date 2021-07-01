Emergency fishing regulations are in effect across Oregon because of severe drought and the Nehalem River upstream of the Miami-Foley Bridge is now closed to all angling through September.
Elsewhere, fishing for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and trout is closed during the hotter parts of the day, from 2 p.m. until one hour before sunrise, in some streams across the state.
“There is a tough summer and early fall ahead for fish, and we want to take steps to help them survive,” Shaun Clements, deputy administrator for inland fisheries for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement. “We appreciate anglers following the regulations and being flexible with their plans to help fish this year.”
The department reminded sport fishermen to follow best practices when fishing in areas that require releasing any fish caught. These practices include: using appropriate gear and landing fish quickly; removing hooks quickly and gently while keeping the fish underwater. If taking a picture of a catch, a fishermen should cradle the fish at water level and take the picture quickly.