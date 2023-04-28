Marine Drive
The state considers portions of Marine Drive a high-crash corridor.

A reconfiguration of portions of Marine Drive in Astoria to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists is scheduled to begin by this fall.

Plans for the dangerous corridor — from Eighth Street near McDonald’s down to Columbia Avenue by the Doughboy Monument —include the addition of a center turn lane, bike lanes, illumination at intersections and enhanced pedestrian islands at Sixth and Second streets.

Many crashes along Marine Drive are linked to drivers who stop to make turns.

