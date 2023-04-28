A reconfiguration of portions of Marine Drive in Astoria to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists is scheduled to begin by this fall.
Plans for the dangerous corridor — from Eighth Street near McDonald’s down to Columbia Avenue by the Doughboy Monument —include the addition of a center turn lane, bike lanes, illumination at intersections and enhanced pedestrian islands at Sixth and Second streets.
While the Oregon Department of Transportation is still seeking grant funding for the project, the state plans to start striping the lanes by this fall.
Ken Shonkwiler, a senior transportation project manager based in the Department of Transportation’s Astoria office, said the section is considered a high-crash corridor. He said most crashes happen when people using the inside traffic lane stop to make a turn or while waiting for pedestrians to cross.
“People may not realize it, but ... this is a corridor with a lot of safety issues for cars, bicycles and pedestrians,” Shonkwiler told The Astorian. “We have deaths. We have serious injury crashes. It’s noticeable enough to start hitting up high on our regionwide scoring systems. So, it’s time we do something about it.”
Most recently, in November, a bicyclist was struck and killed on Marine Drive near Subway.
Between 2015 and 2019, there were 109 crashes in the corridor, Shonkwiler said. Of those crashes, eight involved pedestrians and four involved bicycles. One was fatal and two caused serious injuries.
Nearly half were rear-end crashes caused by people stopped in the center two lanes, Shonkwiler said.
The Department of Transportation estimates that the roadway reconfiguration alone would have likely mitigated 75% of the crashes during that time.
Shonkwiler said the reconfiguration will work within the curb limits of the roadway.
Most of Marine Drive has two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes. The new stripping would drop the westbound and eastbound lanes from two to one and add a center turn lane and bicycle lanes on both sides.
Shonkwiler said the corridor is wider from Second Street to Columbia Avenue, so there can be two westbound lanes.
“People get concerned when there’s any kind of discussion on fewer lanes,” he said. “But really, it’s an addition of the turn lane that provides drivers that ability to get out of that lane, and then make safe turning movements into local businesses in the corridor.
“We call them a reconfiguration because we’re not really losing anything, but we’re gaining turning movements.”
Shonkwiler said the reconfiguration project was also identified in the city’s transportation system plan, which guides investments in transportation improvements, as well as the Uniontown Reborn master plan.
Following a presentation of the project during a City Council meeting last week, City Councilor Andy Davis asked if there was consideration of a pedestrian crossing at Hume Avenue by the Astoria Mini Mart.
Shonkwiler said there have been discussions, but that more work needs to be done to determine how to space additional crosswalks. He said there are also funding constraints.
“But we know that there’s still some more work to do on the rest of the corridor through there,” he said.