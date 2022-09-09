The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died.

The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.

Tourist No. 2
Buy Now

The Tourist No. 2, a historic ferry, was crushed and removed.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.