The state Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating Bornstein Seafoods after a worker fell and died in late May at the company’s seafood-processing plant in Astoria.
Magdalena Blandina Ramon Guzman, 63, of Seaview, Washington, lost her balance while standing on a platform shoveling leftover fish into a hopper, according to a preliminary state report. She fell nearly 7 feet from the platform to the concrete dock.
“There are guardrails but she fell through the area where the ladder attaches to the platform,” the report said.
Guzman was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Oregon Health & Science University, where she died. She was buried earlier this month in Veracruz, Mexico.
Bornstein Seafoods co-owner Andrew Bornstein was not immediately available for comment.
Aaron Corvin, a spokesman for the state agency, said the state is interviewing witnesses, looking at equipment and reviewing company records and safety measures.
“It’s a process of accountability,” Corvin said. “We’re looking at whether safety rules were or were not followed.”
Investigations can take up to six months, but are often wrapped up sooner, he said.
The state recorded three workplace deaths in Astoria since 2000. The two prior deaths involved a worker crushed at a farm equipment manufacturer in May 2018 and a distribution worker killed in a motor-vehicle accident in April 2018.
Seaside recorded seven workplace deaths since 2000, Warrenton four and Knappa one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.