The Oregon Secretary of State's Office has opened an investigation into a complaint filed against a group opposed to a ballot measure in the May election that could threaten vacation rentals in most unincorporated parts of Clatsop County.

The complaint alleges that in the process of opposing Measure 4-221, Marie Gwydir-Moore and Everyone For The North Oregon Coast failed to register as a political action committee and file campaign finance transactions. The group formed last year to support the rights of vacation rental owners.

Measure 4-221 in May would repeal a county ordinance on vacation rentals.

