CANNON BEACH — A health advisory was issued after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in ocean waters.
The advisory, announced late Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, comes after heavy rains and stormy weather hit the North Coast over the weekend. The state recorded high levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters off Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site at the southern end of the city and at the mouth of a storm outflow at Gower Street.
It is not unusual to see these kinds of spikes when heavy rains hit after a dry spell, said Karen La Bonte, the public works director for Cannon Beach.
High levels of fecal bacteria are typically tied to animal activity, such as nesting birds on outlying rocks. La Bonte noted that large elk herds have also been moving through the area recently.
The advisory will remain in place until further testing shows levels have begun to drop.
For now, people should avoid direct contact with the water near the Gower Street drain or near the state park site. Contact with high levels of fecal bacteria in water can lead to a number of health issues, including skin rashes, diarrhea and upper respiratory infections.
Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should be especially cautious.
Activities like picnicking, kite-flying, walking and playing on the beach are still encouraged and safe to do even during an advisory, state officials say.