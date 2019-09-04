A health advisory has been issued for Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park.
State testing detected higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the water at the popular beach that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
People should avoid direct contact with the ocean and creek water and pools of water until the advisory is lifted. Children and the elderly may be especially vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
It is the first advisory this season for Short Sand, and the first advisory for the site in several years. The cause of the increased levels of fecal bacteria is not clear, but rangers with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department say high water temperatures at this time of year can be a contributing factor.
The beach is still open to other activities.
