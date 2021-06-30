State lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session in Salem over the weekend, approving money for projects on the North Coast that will help with water upgrades, library renovation, disaster preparedness and more.
Astoria will receive infrastructure grants from federal pandemic relief money to make several water improvements. The city will get $4.8 million for the wastewater treatment plant headworks, $2.9 million for Pipeline Road water line resilience and $2.7 million for the 16th Street distribution water line replacement.
Astoria will receive $420,000 from another pot of federal virus relief money for the Astoria Library renovation.
City Manager Brett Estes said the projects will improve the city’s aging infrastructure and make it more resilient. He said getting the money will help save residents and businesses from rate increases for sewer and water.
“These funds coming from the state are going to allow us to move forward on these projects without having to go and look at securing other funds that would need to be paid back by our water and sewer customers,” he said.
The money allocated to the library renovation will go toward needed upgrades, including to the reading room so it will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
The Columbia River Maritime Museum will receive a $304,378 grant from state lottery bond proceeds for preservation of the Lightship Columbia.
Clatsop Community College will get $8.1 million in general obligation bond money for a maritime sciences hall.
Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said he is pleased the building was approved for funding again. “That was an appropriation that was awarded a couple years ago but we had to extend the deadline because of the pandemic,” he said.
The college would have needed to raise $8 million by this year in order to get these matching funds from state lottery bonds. But the coronavirus pandemic came with uncertainty, and would-be donors were not ready to contribute. The deadline was extended and now the college has more time to come up with the matching amount.
Cannon Beach will receive $360,000 in federal virus relief money for earthquake and tsunami resilience.
In Arch Cape, the water district will get $2 million in infrastructure grant money for the Arch Cape forest project.
Phil Chick, the manager for the water district, said he’s very grateful for the money.
The funds will help the water district move forward with the purchase of 1,521 acres of commercial timberland surrounding the Arch Cape watershed. The district is hoping this will help conserve the forest and protect the source of the area’s drinking water.
“We are going to have an appraisal of the property here, and are working on getting that completed this summer,” Chick said. He added the forest management plan for the property is expected to be completed toward the end of summer.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber said it was a challenging session but she and her colleagues were able to do a lot of good for the region.
“I was very pleased,” the Tillamook Republican said. “You ask for all these things and think, ‘I don’t have a chance at all of this. I’m a freshman legislator. I’m most likely not going to get anything for my area.’”
Weber didn’t get everything she asked for, including funding for a project in Seaside.
“But, overall, I think we did very well receiving state funding through the lottery and bonds and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money for this area,” she said.
Sen. Betsy Johnson, the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, has an important role in state spending decisions.
The Scappoose Democrat said she didn’t get everything she asked for either, including money for the Port of Astoria, but she worked with Weber and Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, to make sure they could request projects from different parts of the region.
“With regrets, I didn’t get everything I asked for but I think we got a hell of a good start,” Johnson said. “Counties and municipalities can’t afford to do these big projects so that’s why having federal help through the ARPA money is so beneficial because now they’re able to go in and effectuate entire projects.”
The senator said she plans to keep pushing for the requested projects that didn’t receive funding.