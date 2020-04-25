The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has moved offices from Warrenton into Suite 302 of the Taggart Building on Pier 1 at the Port of Astoria. The office oversees Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
The Port recently moved its administrative offices from the third floor of the Taggart Building to the older Gateway Building at 422 Gateway Ave., leasing suites to the state and Watershed Wellness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.