Transit district
The Sunset Empire Transportation District suspended bus service and other operations on Saturday.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The state has extended a $500,000 loan to the Sunset Empire Transportation District amid backlash to the agency’s decision to suspend bus service and other operations because of a financial collapse.

At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the transit district’s board voted unanimously to take the state’s offer of financial help.

