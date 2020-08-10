Fishing is free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday.
The state will not require fishing licenses or tags to fish, crab or clam. Fishing regulations regarding closures, bag limits and size restrictions still apply.
There are also special restrictions in place on the coast due to the coronavirus. Nonresidents are not allowed to clam or harvest mussels statewide on the coast to reduce the amount of unnecessary travel. Crabbing is closed to nonresidents in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon.
An annual conservation closure for razor clams is also in effect on Clatsop Beach.
