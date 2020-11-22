Fishing is free in Oregon on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will not require fishing license or tags to fish, crab or clam. The free fishing days are part of a campaign to encourage people to get outdoors after the holiday.
All other fishing regulations including closures, bag limits and size restrictions still apply.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and a two-week freeze enacted by Gov. Kate Brown that continues through Dec. 2, people are asked to stay local, follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, avoid crowds, and stay home if sick, among other precautions.
“Getting outdoors to fish can be a safe and health activity right now, and a good respite during this difficult time,” Curt Melcher, the director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement. “We do ask all who participate to please follow all the virus precautions so everyone has a safe time this free fishing weekend.”
