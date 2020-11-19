Food, cash and child care assistance is available to Oregonians who need assistance during the state’s two-week freeze to combat the coronavirus.
The freeze, intended to stop the rapid spread of the virus across the state, asks people to stay home and places restrictions on businesses, including restaurants and bars.
People who have urgent and ongoing needs for food assistance can visit needfood.oregon.gov. For information about applying for a variety of types of assistance including domestic violence assistance, visit govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits.
People can also access information by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone, texting their zip code to 898211, by emailing help@211info.org, or by visiting 211info.org or Covid19.211info.org
Older adults or people with disabilities can call 1-855-ORE-2372 or visit www.adrcoforegon.org
While many state Department of Human Services offices remain open for essential business, Oregonians are encouraged to apply for help online, by email or over the phone, or to call before coming in. Often an in-person visit is not required to get assistance.
