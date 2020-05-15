Oregon is giving anglers a few extra days to fish for salmon on the Columbia River.
Additional recreational salmon and steelhead fishing on the river started Friday and will continue through Sunday. Anglers will get another opportunity to fish on Wednesday.
Fishing from boat and bank will be open downstream of Bonneville Dam from the Warrior Rock/Bachelor Island line to Beacon Rock. Bank angling only will be allowed from Beacon Rock to the Bonneville Dam deadline.
Fishermen will be allowed a bag limit of two adult salmon — Chinook, sockeye or steelhead — per day, but only one may be a Chinook. Any steelhead or Chinook that are kept must be hatchery fish.
Upstream of Bonneville Dam, bank angling is allowed to the Tower Island power lines. Both bank and boat angling is open from Tower Island upstream to the Oregon and Washington state state border. The bag limit is two adult hatchery salmon, Chinook or steelhead only, per day. Only one of the fish may be a Chinook.
Fishery managers continue to urge anglers to stay close to home, observe social distancing guidelines and maintain sanitary conditions.
