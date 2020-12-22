The state has ordered developer Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, to restore wetlands he improperly filled near the Cannery Loft Condominiums.
Holcom began clearing a plot of land he owns between the condominiums and a branch of the Astoria Riverwalk curving around Alderbrook Slough. He built a gravel connector path from a cul-de-sac at the end of Abbey Lane to the trail.
Nathan Crater, the city engineer, said the path blocked stormwater drainage from adjacent warehouses to the south of Holcom's property to wetlands adjoining the slough. During heavy rains Monday, water pooled on either side of the path.
“There’s a number of catch basins on that road that drain through a pipe that basically runs out along the property line east of the cul-de-sac and outfalls into that riparian area,” Crater said.
The city ordered Holcom to stop excavation, reopen the stormwater drainage through the pathway, install more erosion control measures and get in touch with the Department of State Lands. The agency investigated and found that Holcom had filled wetlands used for salmon habitat.
“A removal-fill permit should have been obtained for the project,” said Ali Hansen, a spokeswoman for the agency. “Work occurred in designated essential salmonid habitat.”
Holcom agreed to close the path and excavate a narrow channel to restore stormwater drainage by the end of the year, according to the state. By the end of July, he will spread out the woody debris piled on the property and remove the pathway. By the end of November, he will replant the disturbed wetlands with willow trees.
Holcom could not be reached for comment about the property.
City Manager Brett Estes said Holcom, who owns a scuba shop on Pier 39 renting kayaks, had been interested in starting a launch in the area. He has been involved in other potential development around Pier 39, including a proposal for floating houses, a cruise ship terminal and expanded moorage at the East Mooring Basin for the Port of Astoria.
Holcom ran unsuccessfully for City Council in November.
