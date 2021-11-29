State parks on the North Coast are getting an upgrade.
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission has approved an initial list of capital improvement projects that could funnel as much as $19 million to projects at Fort Stevens State Park and Nehalem Bay State Park.
The money comes after the state Legislature this year approved $50 million in general obligation bonds to fund state park facility improvements.
Funds will not be released until next year and some plans could be subject to change or adjustment, cautioned Justin Parker, the parks department’s North Coast district manager. But the money could arrive at an important time as visitation to the coast continues to soar and the tourist season is no longer confined to just the summer months.
“In a lot of cases, there are parts of the parks that are overdue for maintenance,” Parker said, adding, “We’re trying to prepare the parks for the next 100 years.”
Park managers at Fort Stevens could expect to see up to $3 million to rehabilitate a rare historic military guardhouse and as much as $8 million to address aging utilities.
Staff plan to relocate a restroom and shower facility at the Peter Iredale shipwreck day-use area that dates from the 1950s. The restroom, which sits on top of a dune, is near the end of its useable life, difficult to maintain and actively sinking into the sand, Parker said. A new restroom will be built farther east and off of the dune.
The park also plans to upgrade four campground loops with improvements to electrical, water and wastewater utilities.
Money could flow to Nehalem Bay State Park beginning in 2023, though that funding is not certain.
Park managers hope to make parkwide upgrades and potentially add a new cabin loop and tent sites, among other improvements. More pressing from an operational side is a proposal to add housing for seasonal staff.
This year was one of the most challenging when it came to recruiting and retaining seasonal staff, Parker said.
Across the North Coast district, which includes Fort Stevens, Nehalem Bay and Cape Lookout, the parks were able to hire only around 30% to 40% of the necessary seasonal staff on average.
People wanted the jobs but struggled to find housing, a familiar woe echoed across multiple industries and by numerous employers on the coast.
The state has focused on recruiting locally, trying to attract people who are already established in the area. In some cases, parks have been able to offer people a longer season to work.
“We’ve realized we’re not immune to the housing shortages and the challenges all the other employers in the area are encountering,” Parker said.