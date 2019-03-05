The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a new boat launch along the Klaskanine River.
The department submitted an application for a conditional use permit to build a boat ramp near the intersection of Youngs River and Uno Swensk roads. The property is slightly more than 2 acres, zoned agriculture forestry and designated as conservation forestlands on the county’s comprehensive plan map.
The launch would include a paved parking space, boat trailer stall, compacted gravel parking lot, 79-foot precast concrete boat ramp and riprap capped with excavated riverbed materials to emulate a natural bank.
Clatsop County’s engineer approved a grading permit for the project. A flood plain development permit application has been submitted and is under review.
The county is taking comments by 4 p.m. Monday for a hearing before the Planning Commission at 10 a.m. on March 12. Julie Decker, county planner, said staff will recommend the public hearing be continued until the next meeting in April while the state provides more information.
Email comments to comdev@co.clatsop.or.us, or mail them to Clatsop County Planning Commission, 800 Exchange St., Suite 100, Astoria, OR., 97103.
