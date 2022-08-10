The state plans to seize the historic Tourist No. 2 and pursue enforcement action against the ferry’s owner to try to recover some of the costs of emergency removal.

The estimate is already over $1 million.

Tourist No. 2
Buy Now

The Tourist No. 2 capsized near the Sixth Street viewing platform.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.