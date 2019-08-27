The Oregon State Police and other agencies are investigating after the 100-acre, man-made Fishhawk Lake in northeastern Clatsop County was drained to fix an underground pipe, possibly killing thousands of fish.
The lake was created along Fishhawk Creek north of Birkenfeld in the 1960s as part of a private community overseen by the Fishhawk Lake Reserve and Community. Several creeks feed into the lake, which then drains down to Fishhawk Creek and into the Nehalem River.
Capt. Timothy Fox, a spokesman for the state police, said the agency was notified Thursday that the lake had been draining for a week. Police began an investigation into potential water quality violations “that may have contributed to a fish kill in the stream adjacent to the lake.”
Representatives from the Department of State Lands, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Fish and Wildlife have also confirmed an investigation, but remained largely mum as they gather evidence. Michael Sinnott, an assistant district fish biologist in northwest Oregon, described the impact of the draining in an email notifying other state and federal agencies about an investigation.
“The fish kill included juvenile coho salmon, juvenile and (adult) winter steelhead, coastal cutthroat trout, lamprey (species), as well as numerous sculpin, crayfish and freshwater clams and mussels,” he wrote. “Our initial estimate, based on our surveys and a drone flight by (state police) is that fish mortality will number in the thousands of fish.”
The investigation over the coming weeks will determine potential violations, as well as how to repair the drain pipe and refill the lake, Sinnott wrote.
“At this time our highest priority is addressing the repair and rewatering before fall rains come, which if not completed could have continued negative effects on fish and habitat both in Fishhawk Creek and in the Nehalem River,” he wrote.
Patrick McGillivary, president of the Fishhawk Lake reserve, could not be reached for comment. Travis Duncalf, a new board member-elect with the homeowners association, said the repair of the drain pipe was mandated by the state, and that notices were sent in May to all involved agencies.
“Putting this off has caused us to get put in peril with state inspection agencies,” he said.
It will take a couple of days to reline the drain before determining how to refill the lake while supplying Fishhawk Creek, he said. The lake was last drained in 1997 so the state could kill invasive species, he said, and took a month to refill.
The drain pipe repair is one of several projects being addressed by the reserve, which maintains the lake, processes its own water and treats its own sewage.
After floodwaters in 2007 nearly overtopped the dam, the reserve was tasked by the state with hiring an engineer to increase the spillway capacity. Engineers have recommended an auxiliary spillway that, at an estimated cost between $5,400 and nearly $7,800 per taxable lot at the lake, has left some residents fuming.
The reserve is also looking at improvements to a fish ladder to meet state standards, along with dredging parts of the lake filling with sediment from upstream.
“There is silting from the logging above us, a lot of turbidity in the water,” Duncalf said.
Duncalf said the community is trying to balance its needs and the priorities of several different agencies involved in oversight of the lake. “My personal opinion is that everyone, including (Environmental Quality) and (Fish and Wildlife), are in a learning process,” he said.
