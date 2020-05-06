Oregon state parks will remain closed to camping through at least May 25.
Some state parks — though none located on the coast or other popular locations like the Columbia River Gorge and Smith Rock — reopened Wednesday to limited day-use operations.
The state continues to urge people to stay home if they are sick, to stay local and close to home, limiting travel to parks that are farther afield. The state also asks people to visit a park only with members of their own household and bring all the supplies, including food, water and hand cleanser, they might need for a shorter trip.
“If a park appears crowded, leave and come back at another time,” the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department stated in an online update.
“Day-use will keep people local to their homes and communities,” the department added. “We expect people to keep a safe distance from one another — at least six feet. If this does not happen, we may have to close the parks again.”
The ocean shore remains open throughout much of the North Coast. The city of Seaside, however, has continued to keep the ocean shores within its boundaries closed. Elsewhere, state park-managed parking lots and some beach accesses are closed or limited.
