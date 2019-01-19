New state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell will serve on the House committees on health care, human services and housing.
Mitchell, D-Astoria, was recently sworn into the state Legislature, replacing Deborah Boone.
“I know how difficult the lack of housing on the North Coast is and how different the crisis is here compared to the I-5 corridor,” Mitchell said in a release. “We will be tackling housing this session and I am going to work towards housing solutions that work for the North Coast.”
Mitchell plans to introduce legislation that would reduce caseloads in the state Department of Human Services' child services division. As part of her new position, Mitchell had to quit her job as a social worker with the department.
“As things are, child welfare has been rightfully tasked with extraordinarily high standards in caring for Oregon’s vulnerable kids, but with shrinking resources and larger, more complex caseloads,” she said. “This is especially true in my district, where I saw the pressures firsthand.
"There are common-sense changes that we can make to improve child services, along with the partnership of leaders and front-line workers within DHS, so that the most vulnerable kids in our communities have a fair shot at leading a good life.”
