State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, will hold a town hall from 3 to 4 p.m. March 10 in Columbia Hall Room 219 on the main campus of Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, will hold a town hall from 3 to 4 p.m. March 10 in Columbia Hall Room 219 on the main campus of Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.