An outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton is tied to 10 coronavirus cases.
Eight cases were disclosed by the Oregon Health Authority on March 24 in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks. Two more cases were disclosed on Wednesday. The investigation began on March 9, according to the health authority, and the most recent onset was March 17.
A spokeswoman for the company said all 10 workers have completed their quarantine period and returned to work. An onsite vaccination clinic is planned for April 15.