Following several years of advocacy work, new parents will have answers to the questions Trudy and Djordje Citovic did not know to ask.
Starting at age 2, their daughter, Alina, began showing signs of issues completing some movements, like running or jumping on two feet at once. As first-time parents, her mom said they struggled to determine the severity of the issue.
At 5, Alina was diagnosed with a milder form of spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic neurological disease that weakens muscles and progresses over time. It impacts 1 in 10,000 infants and is the leading genetic cause of infant death.
In June, the Oregon Health Authority started screening newborns for the disease, a precaution that can catch the problem early and prevent major progression.
The Citovic's were among a group of families who helped to make it happen, which Trudy Citovic said feels surreal.
“I am so thrilled for babies,” she said. “Actually, a friend of mine had a baby over the weekend and that means that his samples are in there getting screened for spinal muscular atrophy; and I hope it comes back negative, but the fact that it's getting tested is huge.”
Forty-five other states screen for spinal muscular atrophy at birth, according to the advocacy group Cure SMA.
Citovic said that working through the legislative process was eye-opening. Though the bill the group introduced didn’t make it through the committee, she said she worked with former state Sen. Betsy Johnson to get funding allocated to the Oregon Health Authority for it.
“I got a petition with hundreds of signatures on it sent to the Legislature. None of that made a difference,” Citovic said. “In the end it was Betsy Johnson saying, ‘I'm gonna use the power that I've collected in this role over the last 20 years and I'm going to use one of my bingo cards for SMA newborn screening’ because she knew it was important. I just can't express how grateful I am to her for that because that's really why this happened.”
Citovic, the daughter of former Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen, is a co-owner of Van Dusen Beverages, the family’s Pepsi distributorship in Astoria. The former mayor has endorsed Johnson's independent run for governor and Van Dusen Beverages has contributed $25,000 to Johnson’s campaign.
Spinal muscular atrophy is a progressive disease, meaning early diagnosis and treatment can preserve muscle function.
“The good news is all these babies, who hopefully from now on will not have a single symptom when they start treatment, means that they will never have a symptom, hopefully,” Citovic said. “They will just live a completely normal life with the knowledge of like, ‘Yeah, my DNA test said I have this thing but I take my Evrysdi every day and I'm fine.”
Recently, the Food and Drug Administration approved an at-home oral treatment called Evrysdi for newborns. The medication increases and sustains the production of the survival motor neuron protein, which the disease inhibits.
Alina Citovic has been taking Evrysdi since 2020 and was the first patient at Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to do so. The once-a-day medication has replaced routine trips to Portland for spinal taps that gave Alina a fear of needles requiring therapy.
“Just because a scientist can explain how this works doesn't make it not magical to us,” Citovic said. “It tastes like strawberries. I mean, if you were going to write your wish for how to handle this: ‘I wish I could just have one sip of a magic potion that tastes like strawberries, every night and be better. And that's it.’”
The oral therapy is cheaper, too, costing their insurance $365,000 a year instead of the $1.25 million annual cost of hospital visits, she said.
Citovic has seen major progress in her daughter’s movement since taking the medication. Alina, now 9, can hop on two feet and was able to get her COVID vaccine after working through her anxiety with needles.
“She's never going to be the fastest kid in the class, but she can still go out there. She loves playing freeze tag,” she said. “That's one of her favorite things. So we just feel so blessed. We're like, ‘How many kids with SMA have ever gotten to play freeze tag? At all? Probably very few.’”