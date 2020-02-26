The state is looking for a candidate to serve on the Pacific Fishery Management Council.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting nominations for an at-large seat held by Brad Pettinger with the Oregon Trawl Commission.
The 14-member council manages roughly 119 species of groundfish, pelagic species such as sardines and anchovies and highly migratory species such as tuna and swordfish off the Oregon, Washington state and California coasts.
All nominations are sent to the governor’s office, which then sends the names of at least three candidates to the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Department of Commerce for consideration. Pettinger may be reappointed to the seat.
The deadline to submit an application is March 6 and the three-year council term begins Aug. 10.
Appointees must pass an extensive FBI background check. People interested in being considered or nominating another person should contact Jessica Watson at Jessica.L.Watson@state.or.us or Caren Braby at Caren.E.Braby@state.or.us.
