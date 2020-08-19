The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates to serve on a board that reviews grant proposals for fish restoration and enhancement projects.
The Fish Restoration and Enhancement Program Board is overseen by a seven-member, volunteer board that includes representatives from sport fishing, commercial troll and gillnet fisheries and the seafood processing industry.
The position open now is the single public-at-large representative.
An ideal candidate will be an Oregon resident with previous experience on boards and commissions who is also familiar with a variety of subjects surrounding fish habitat restoration and fisheries management.
Board members serve four-year terms and meet to four times a year in various committees throughout the state to review funding applications, listen to public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and public as well as conduct other program business.
For more information online, visit dfw.state.or.us/fish/RE/board.asp
