The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for someone with experience to represent landowners on a statewide Access & Habitat Board.
Candidates should have experience in forestry, but do not need to own land to qualify. They need to be wiling to work collaboratively with landowners, sportsmen’s groups, fish and wildlife staff and other government agencies.
The deadline to apply is March 1.
The Access & Habitat Board includes seven members who represent landowners and hunters. They review and recommend wildlife habitat improvement and hunting access projects to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Members are appointed by the commission and eligible for two consecutive four-year terms. The board typically meets at least four times each year in various committees throughout Oregon to review funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.