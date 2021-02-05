The state is looking for three new members to represent a range of issues, including the Columbia River gill net fishery, on the Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board.
Successful candidates will each serve four-year terms. The volunteer board includes 12 members who represent a variety of groups.
The Oregon Hatchery Research Center is a cooperative project between the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State University.
The project’s mission involves looking at the mechanisms that may create differences between wild and hatchery fish and devising ways to reduce and manage those differences.
For more information, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/OHRC/board.asp