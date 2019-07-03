The Department of State Lands is taking comments until July 31 on the proposed sale of 15 acres on North Tongue Point to local maritime firm Bergerson Construction.
The company, squeezed last year out of land it rented at the Port of Astoria to make room for more log exports, has rented property at the industrial docks from boatbuilding firm Hyak Maritime and the state. Greg Morrill, the president of Bergerson, said the company would like to have control over its own piece of property.
The southern half of the Tongue Point property is occupied by a former Navy landfill, fenced off, capped and kept in perpetual restoration.
Email questions and comments to the Department of State Lands Real Property Program at realproperty@dsl.state.or.us, or contact the department in writing at: Oregon Department of State Lands; Real Property Program; 1645 NE Forbes Rd., Suite 112; Bend, OR., 97701.
After the comment period, state staff will recommend to the State Land Board whether to sell the property.
