The Department of State Lands seeks comment on the potential sale of the southern two-thirds of South Tongue Point to the Columbia Land Trust.
The land trust has raised more than $1.4 million to buy the former dredge spoil deposit on the eastern edge of Astoria, restore the property into fish and wildlife habitat and transfer it to Clatsop Community College. The group still needs to raise $141,000 to fund the purchase.
The college recently closed on the northern third of South Tongue Point, where it runs the Maritime and Environmental Research and Training Station, a career-technical campus, and hopes to begin an environmental science program using the land trust’s gift as a living laboratory.
The state will take public comment until July 26 on the land sale. The State Land Board, comprised of the governor, secretary of state and the state treasurer, will likely decide in August or October whether to sell the land.
Email comments or questions to the Department of State Lands Real Property Program at realproperty@dsl.state.or.us, or contact the Real Property Program in writing at: Oregon Department of State Lands Real Property Program, 1645 NE Forbes Rd., Suite 112, Bend, OR., 97701.
