Tourist No. 2
Workers have started to remove the Tourist No. 2.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The state has started work to dismantle and remove the Tourist No. 2, a historic ferry that partially sank at a floating dock on the Columbia River in late July.

Global Diving & Salvage, a Seattle-based company the state contracted to deconstruct the vessel, has moved equipment into the area near the Sixth Street viewing platform.

Tourist No. 2
The Tourist No. 2 capsized and partially sank in late July.
Tourist No. 2
The state hopes to remove the Tourist No. 2 from the Columbia River by early September.

