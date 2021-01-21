The state Land Use Board of Appeals has sent the denial of building permit extensions for a four-story hotel on the Columbia River back to Astoria for further review, finding the city did not adequately address the developer’s claims of poor economic conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Hollander received approval from the city in December 2018 to build a Fairfield Inn and Suites at Second Street and Marine Drive. But the developer did not make substantial progress on the project before his building permits expired in December.
Hollander, of Bellingham, Washington, based Hollander Hospitality, had applied in April for a one-year extension of the permits. He argued that poor economic conditions amid the pandemic made financing impossible. City staff denied his request, and the City Council upheld the decision on appeal. Hollander then appealed to the state.
The city contended that Hollander had 18 months before the pandemic to begin his project. Hollander’s attorney, Steven Hultberg, argued that only economic conditions when Hollander applied in April should matter when deciding whether to grant him an extension.
City staff cited other hotel projects still moving forward, including the Bowline Hotel near Buoy Beer Co. and a Hilton Home2 Suites in the planning stages near the New Youngs Bay Bridge, as examples that economic conditions were still viable. Hollander argued that the other hotels were not comparable to his project.
The Land Use Board of Appeals board sided with Hollander. But rather than order the city to extend the permits, the appeals board directed the city to review the issue.
“At a minimum, the City Council was required to explain why it chose not to rely on petitioner's evidence of poor market conditions and instead chose to rely on evidence of other hotels that petitioner explained are not similarly situated and may or may not have received financing,” the appeals board said.
The appeals board also agreed with Hultberg’s argument that the city exercised too much discretion in denying Hollander’s permit extensions because of new, more restrictive building rules along the riverfront enacted after his hotel’s approval. Hollander would have to significantly shrink the hotel to preserve views if he cannot get the building permits extended.
Astoria has 120 days from the appeals board's decision to conduct a new review of Hollander’s application. City Manager Brett Estes said city staff and City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard are reviewing the ruling to determine the next steps.