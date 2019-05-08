With below average Chinook salmon returns expected this fall, the state will hold several meetings about adjusting fisheries later this month.
Three meetings will take place at coastal locations. State fishery managers will propose temporary rules to adjust bag limits with the goal of giving anglers a chance to catch Chinook while reducing harvest pressures on the fish and allowing more fish to escape and spawn.
Coastal Chinook runs were also low last year, said Robert Bradley, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district fish biologist for the North Coast.
“We need to adjust angling regulations this season as a conservation measure to protect these populations and provide for future fishing opportunity,” he said.
The three public meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will occur at Nehalem’s North County Recreation District office, in the AE Doyle Room, 36155 Ninth St., on May 15; in Tillamook at Tillamook Bay Community College, Room 214, 4301 Third St., on May 16; and in Newport at Hallmark Resort, 844 Elizabeth St., on May 29.
