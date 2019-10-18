Recreational fishermen will be able to catch white sturgeon and coho salmon on the Columbia River multiple days in October.
Sturgeon fishing can take place on Saturday and Thursday between the Wauna power lines upstream to the fishing deadlines at Bonneville Dam.
People can also fish hatchery coho salmon through Oct. 31. from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to The Dalles Dam.
The bag limit is one legal-sized white sturgeon for the day and up to two for the year. For coho salmon, the daily adult bag limit is two.
A legal-sized sturgeon is defined as measuring 44 to 50 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail fin with the fish laying on its side on a flat surface and the ruler positioned flat under the fish.
