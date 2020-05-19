Oregon and Washington state fishery managers have set summer and fall salmon fishing on the Columbia River.
Low projections for returning summer salmon combined with the coronavirus pandemic made planning the fall fisheries very challenging, said John North, fisheries manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Columbia River Program.
Summer Chinook, coho and upriver summer steelhead returns are still projected at below-average numbers. As a result, the summer season will be limited to sockeye and steelhead retention.
Though the forecast of 38,000 Chinook returning to the Columbia River is slightly better than last year’s returns, it is not high enough to provide for fishing in nontreaty fisheries downstream of Priest Rapids Dam, according to the state.
In June and July, fishermen will have a daily bag limit of one summer steelhead and there will be area-specific steelhead retention closures beginning in August.
A projected 420,400 Chinook are projected to return in the fall, higher than last year’s return. Upriver bright Chinook, protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, are expected to return in slightly higher numbers than last year, but Oregon and Washington fishery managers are planning a conservative harvest approach to begin with.
As the salmon begin to return and actual run numbers solidify, fishery managers may offer more fishing opportunities in some parts of the river.
