The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria on Saturday following a 45-day counter-narcotics patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
The crew interdicted four vessels suspected of smuggling illicit narcotics. Seven suspected narcotraffickers were detained and 1,675 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $28 million, was seized, according to the Coast Guard.
The crew celebrated Christmas and New Year's Day on patrol. Videos from the crew members families, along with gifts, were arranged.
Prior to deployment, the crew was tested for the coronavirus, followed by a two-week monitoring period.
"Throughout their patrol, Steadfast’s crew maintained strict health precautions during all interactions with the public, including wearing face coverings at all times and undergoing intensive health screenings prior to each boarding," the Coast Guard said in a statement.