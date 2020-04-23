The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria after a 65-day counternarcotic patrol of international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central America.
While patrolling, the crew apprehended three suspected smugglers and seized 1,252 pounds of pure cocaine worth about $21.5 million.
The Steadfast crew also participated in the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s Miniboat Program, which connects students from local Oregon elementary schools with students in Japan. The program is designed to teach students about the significance of ocean currents and weather, while building miniature boats to send across the ocean.
During this patrol, the Steadfast crew launched two boats, Boat-A-Lahti and Philbert, about 200 miles off the southern tip of Baja, Mexico.
