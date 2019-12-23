Oregon and Washington state fishery managers announced Monday they are extending a steelhead fishing closure on the Columbia River.
Fishing for steelhead will be closed upstream of the McNary Dam to the Oregon and Washington state line through March 31. This closure expands on conservation measures that have been in place since July to protect certain steelhead stocks in the Columbia and Snake river basins.
The return of 2019 summer steelhead to the McNary Dam was the fifth-lowest return on record since 1954. Fishery managers say the closure is necessary to maximize the survival of the fish and ensure there are enough to meet hatchery brood stock production needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.