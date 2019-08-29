Due to poor expected returns, retention of hatchery and wild steelhead will remain closed through September from the mouth of the Columbia River to The Dalles Dam.
Retention fishing on all steelhead will be closed through Sept. 30. Fishery managers in Oregon and Washington state decided to extend the August steelhead retention closure after a preseason forecast of upriver steelhead was downgraded from 118,000 to 86,000 fish.
The closure expands on regulations adopted earlier this year to reduce impacts on upriver steelhead. The regulations included a reduced bag limit, a no-fishing sanctuary at the mouth of the Deschutes River and specific areas that were closed to retention fishing.
