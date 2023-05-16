Port of Astoria Commissioner Robert Stevens held a commanding lead against challenger John Lansing, a retired businessman, for Position 4 in Tuesday's election.
Stevens, a U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy veteran and a former merchant mariner, stressed the advancement of ongoing projects, including the rehabilitation of Pier 2 — a critical piece of infrastructure for seafood processors — and the development of the boatyard.
Stevens, who led Lansing 69% to 31%, expressed gratitude for the support.
"I think we have a sign from the taxpayers that they want us to continue what we’re doing in trying to find the niches that are going to keep us alive, functioning and sustaining over the years,” he said.
This year’s contested race on the Port Commission was less contentious compared to previous elections, as Stevens and Lansing both expressed encouragement about the Port’s progress and shared similar visions for moving the agency forward.
Both candidates called for bringing cargo back to the Port, which lost log exports several years ago.
Stevens was appointed to the seat in 2017 and ran unopposed in 2019.
Lansing, whose career included work in commercial fishing, aviation, health care, banking and more, called for greater outreach, lobbying and relationship-building by the agency. He was also critical of the Port’s grant writing.
Lansing has long served on the Port’s finance and budget committees and sought to have a greater impact by serving on the commission.
Tim Hill, a retired commercial fisherman and the previous owner of J&H Boatworks, ran unopposed in Position 3, replacing Commissioner Scott McClaine, who chose not to run for reelection.