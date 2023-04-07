Port of Astoria Commissioner Robert Stevens, a U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy veteran, will square off against challenger John Lansing, a retired businessman, in Position 4 in the May election.
Stevens, who was appointed to the commission in 2017 and ran unopposed in 2019, said he hopes to continue to guide the Port toward progress.
He said his motivation for reelection is to see several projects through to completion, like the expansion of the boatyard and the rehabilitation of Pier 2, which is critical to seafood processors .
“We’ve been moving the Port of Astoria along handsomely right now, things are going well,” Stevens said. “I’d hate to leave it that way without seeing the completion of several projects we started. As I look at it, we kind of rescued the Port from a disaster.”
Stevens joined the Port Commission at a contentious time when commissioners would often clash during meetings over the direction of the agency.
“When we started off, the commission was almost fistfighting … The meetings were very difficult,” he said. “I was a major part in putting an end to all of that. I know how to disagree with people without fighting them.”
The former merchant mariner spent 34 years in the military, where he became a Coast Guard captain. Stevens, who lives in Warrenton, pointed to his background, education and leadership experience as selling points for voters.
“I think that anybody who wants to take a look at how we can move the Port further down the road to success, both financially and the services we deliver to the public, you have got to stick with somebody who knows how to do it,” he said.
Originally from Portland, Lansing moved to Astoria to work in public affairs for Bumble Bee Seafoods prior to its closure. The Hammond resident went on to fill a number of lobbying, marketing and management roles in commercial fishing, aviation, health care, banking and more throughout his career.
Lansing has spent over a decade on the Port’s budget and standing finance committees and has served as chairman of both.
“That’s been enjoyable, but I think that after all this time and me making suggestions and giving my advice, it has kind of fallen on deaf ears,” he said. “I thought, well, if I ran for office, then maybe I could have a greater impact.”
Lansing said he wants to see the Port be more aggressive about outreach and pursuing funding for infrastructure. He also said he wants to help tenants of the Port grow and prosper.
“Going forward, the Port has turned a corner from some challenges and a little bit of malfeasance, and now Will (Isom) and Matt (McGrath) have really taken up the drumbeat,” he said. “I think we’ve got a great future and we’re at a point where … we have the opportunity to start dialing for dollars.”
Lansing pointed to his “imagination, contacts, knowing how to work the body politic” and business acumen as strong qualities for being a Port commissioner.
“The Port has gone through some challenges and now I think that the position on the commission can be rewarding and fun and be able to be visible for the community, so the community can be proud of the Port,” he said.
Tim Hill, a retired commercial fisherman and former owner of J&H Boatworks, is running unopposed in Position 3. Commissioner Scott McClaine, who was elected in 2019, chose not to run for reelection.