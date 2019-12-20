A storm sweeping through the North Coast has toppled trees and power lines and left many residents without electricity.
The region is expected to see 4 to 8 inches of rain during the storm, which began Thursday and is expected to last through Saturday.
Flood watches and heavy rain and wind advisories are in effect for the Oregon and Washington state coasts through Saturday. There have been reports of flooding and fallen trees and power lines throughout the region.
Debris and downed trees have been reported along U.S. Highway 26, U.S. Highway 101, U.S. Highway 30 and state Highway 202. There was flooding in and along U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside near Beerman Creek Road, which has slowed traffic.
U.S. Highway 30 closed Friday morning near John Day River Road after power lines fell across the highway.
Over 14,000 Pacific Power customers lost power Friday morning due to the storm. The power outages mostly affected South County and left Cannon Beach and most of Seaside without power.
Warrenton Grade School and Warrenton High School students were sent home early due to power outages. Astoria schools experienced delays.
