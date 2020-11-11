The North Coast may experience strong winds Friday that could create hazardous conditions.
Officials said a deepening low pressure system may bring a storm that could down trees, disrupt power, cause damage to property and create challenging driving conditions.
The storm is expected to create large surf, which could cause strong rip currents, sneaker waves, beach erosion and move large logs.
The surf, paired with high tides, could cause flooding onto roads, highways and into low-lying areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.