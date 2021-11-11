Stormy conditions knock out power in Astoria The Astorian Nov 11, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Squall-like conditions knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Astoria late Thursday afternoon, according to Pacific Power.The utility estimated that power would be restored by late Thursday evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Power Astoria Knock Out Condition Customer Evening Utility Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenAstoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansDeaths: Nov. 6, 2021Riverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 9, 2021Astoria students tackle cemetery restorationCounty reports 29th virus death'It never goes away'Memorial: Nov. 11, 2021Obituary: Diane Mabel (Bushnell) Black Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports