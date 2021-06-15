Astoria and Warrenton high school students helped grant $45,000 to area nonprofits and school programs.
The funds were given to programs that included organizations that work with the homeless, such as Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, the Astoria Warming Center and Riverfolk; provide support and resources to people dealing with mental health issues; and work with students and the community.
The grants were a combination of money the students raised themselves with matching funding provided by the Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. The students worked through CommuniCare, a yearlong leadership program designed to give high school students a chance to learn about issues affecting their community.
The students spent a year becoming independent grant makers, drafting a mission statement and reviewing applications from nonprofits, conducting interviews and ultimately deciding who would receive the requested funds.
The program was established 24 years ago.